Grundy County Food Pantry receives milk and bread products for distribution

The Grundy County Community Food Pantry has received a large supply of milk and bread products which will be available for distribution Tuesday, January 30 from 9 to 11 o’clock in the morning.

The gallons of milk, as well as loaves of bread and packages of buns, will be distributed to individuals with a valid pantry identification. Linda Antle reports the unexpected donation of milk comes from the Save a Lot Store in Trenton which closed late last week. She noted the milk and bread are nearing their recommended expiration dates and would appreciate food pantry clients, with valid ID, coming to the facility tomorrow.

The food pantry is located at 17th and Harris Avenue in Trenton.

