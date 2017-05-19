Grundy County farmer wins opportunity to make donation to Grundy R-5

Grundy County farmer Johnnie Urich won the opportunity to donate $2,500 to the Grundy County R-5 baseball team.

The America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, made the donation possible.

The baseball team will use the funds to purchase equipment.

Baseball coach Ethan Bunnell says the donation will be beneficial in getting Grundy R-5’s baseball program started.

The purpose of the Grow Communities program is to make a positive impact in farm communities by partnering with farmers to support the causes important to their communities.

Farmers enter for a chance to win $2,500 they can donate to a local nonprofit.

Farmers have directed more than $26,000,000 in donations to organizations of rural America, including food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, and youth agriculture programs since the program began in 2010.

