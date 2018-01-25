Grundy County Farm Service Agency announces election results

Grundy County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Curtis Crawford announces the results of the County Committee elections.

Eric Hoffman of Trenton was elected to represent local administrative area number one. Dale Leeper of Trenton will serve as the first alternate. The elected members will join the existing committee.

Crawford says County Committee members are a critical component to day-to-day operations of the FSA. He explains that they help deliver programs at the county level and work to serve the needs of local producers.

Each FSA office is required to have a County Committee made up of and elected by local farmers.

