Grundy County Extension Council elects officers

The Grundy County Extension Council elected officers at its annual meeting Tuesday evening.

April Meighen with Extension reports Carl Woodard was elected as Chairperson, Phil Ray as Vice Chairperson, Sarah Lowrey as Treasurer, and Scott Roy as Secretary.

The Extension Council presented the Leaders Honor Roll Award to Mary Ellen Johnson for her contributions to Extension.

The council also accepted its budget and approved the memorandum of understanding with North Central Missouri College to move onto the campus in Trenton.

