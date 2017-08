Grundy County R-5 Elementary School students may pick up school packets through August 14th.

Packets may be picked up at the school office in Humphreys from 8 o’clock in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon.

The office will be closed from 11 o’clock to 12:30 each day.

Call the school at 660-673-6314 for more information.

