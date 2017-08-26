Grundy County “Delinquent Tax Sale” to be held Monday, August 28

The total number of properties to be offered for sale at the annual Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale has decreased.

As of this Friday morning, Collector-Treasurer Barbara Harris reported 139 properties are scheduled to be sold at the Grundy County Courthouse Monday, August 28 at 10 o’clock.

Of the remaining properties, Madison Township has 63 properties all located at Leisure Lake, Trenton Township has 25, Wilson Township has 14, Franklin has 20, Liberty Township has 16, and Taylor Township has one property.

Like this: Like Loading...