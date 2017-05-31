Grundy County Community 2000 Coalition to host free pool party

The Grundy County Community 2000 Coalition will host a free pool party for the public next month.

The event will be held at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center the evening of June 12th from 6:30 to 8:30.

A parent or other responsible adult must accompany anyone under the age of 16 who attends.

A limited number of free snacks will be provided, and the concession stand will be open.

More information can be found by calling the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196, visiting the Grundy County Community 2000 Coalition’s Facebook page.

