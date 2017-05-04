Grundy County Commission votes on salaries

The Grundy County Salary Commission voted to stay at 100% compensation allowable by a state statute based on the assessed valuation of the county at a meeting Tuesday.

The salaries total $327,240.

The Salary Commission is made up of the county clerk, prosecuting attorney, sheriff, county commissioners, collector/treasurer, assessor, public administrator, and the coroner.

Grundy County’s total assessed valuation as of September 30, 2016, was $124,314,117.

The total combined real estate, personal property, and railroad and utility valuations.

