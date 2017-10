The Grundy County Commission will meet at the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton Tuesday from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon.

The agenda includes Ron Koehly with Lifestyles Insurance mid-morning, Ambulance Director Steve Tracy at 10 o’clock, and Jan Nissen with Employees Committed to Control Health Insurance Costs Insurance at 2:30.

