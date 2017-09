The Grundy County Commission will meet at the courthouse in Trenton next week.

The commission will meet Tuesday from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon with an agenda that includes Ambulance Director Steve Tracy at 10 o’clock as well as Mike Counsel with Share Radio at 11 o’clock.

It also includes Jeremy Buck with Bluebird Network as well as Jeff Powell and Tony Figg with Figg Technology Services as County Information Technology to discuss fiber optic phones and internet at 11:30.

