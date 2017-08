The Grundy County Commission set the county’s tax levy at 18.46 cents per $100 of assessed valuation Tuesday morning, which is up by .23 cents from last year.

Grundy County’s assessed valuation totals stand at $131,553,770, which is an increase of $7,531,333 from last year.

The assessed valuation includes real estate, personal property, and railroad and utilities.

