The Grundy County Commission appointed a new member and reappointed two others to the Senior Tax Board.

Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard reports the commission appointed Cyndi Chrisman to fill the unexpired term of Jeffrey Bloom at the suggestion of the board.

The commission reappointed Diana Hoppe and Carl Whitacre to four-year terms on the Senior Tax Board, which will expire in December 2022.

