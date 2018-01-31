Grundy County Commission adopts deficit budget

Increased salaries and health insurance premiums are part of this years’ Grundy County budget. It’s a budget that again projects deficit spending but one that commissioners hope will balance to the positive by the end of the year.

Grundy County Commissioners adopted the 2018 budget that has expenditures for the year topping $4,524,037 with revenue from all sources $4,148.621.

That’s a predicted deficit of $375,416. Although last year’s county budget began with an anticipated deficit, conservative spending kept costs down resulting in a $374,000 turn around in the figures. The year ended with $84,000 of the $374,000 carried over to 2018.

The budget includes wage increases that average ten percent on employee salaries. Part of that average is due to ambulance service employees receiving raises: paramedics get a $3.00 an hour increase and EMT’s a $1.50 increase per hour to come, officials say, closer in wages when compared to other counties. Because Grundy County assessed valuation rose above $130,000,000 last year, that triggered increases in salaries for elected officials. Those amounts range from one to two thousand dollars. A 22% increase occurred in employee health insurance premiums for this year.

Among expenditures for this year, Grundy County Commissioners again pledge $40,000 toward economic development. $10,000 is budgeted for cabling to upgrade the Courthouse for fiber optics internet service and voice over Internet protocol for new telephones. Although subject to bids, funds are to spent to upgrade the third-floor circuit courtroom including wiring for electrical and Internet improvements among other needs.

Funds also are budgeted to finish the Coon Creek bridge project as well as to replace a bridge on Southeast 20th Street in Marion Township. There also could be smaller rural bridge projects that may include replacement of flooring or installation of tubes. The county budget also includes a $100,000 transfer from the ambulance fund. $50,000 goes into general revenue and 50 thousand is reserved for 911 expenses. Bids are to be sought on some 911 equipment.

With the total cash available, accumulated from past years, plus revenues that come in during this year, Grundy County expects to still have an estimated year-end balance of $2,691,576.

The largest share of revenue comes from sales taxes. Each of three one-half cent sales taxes are budgeted at $500,000. Last year, sales tax monies were down by $10,000 per fund: general purpose, ambulance, and law enforcement.

The Grundy County Commissioners are Rick Hull, Joe Brinser, and Don Sager. The budget was adopted after meetings with department heads and public hearings.

