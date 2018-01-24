Grundy County Clerk projects deficit budget

Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard reports the 2018 county budget is projecting expenditures over revenues totaling $375,416.

She says the budget includes the cost of wage increases averaging a 10% increase in employee salaries to compensate ambulance salaries to be comparable to neighboring ambulance districts. It also adds to employer Federal Insurance Contributions Act and Medicare benefits, and a 22% increase in medical insurance will also be added.

Spickard reports the county will switch to fiber internet and voice over internet protocol phones and look into new 911 equipment. She says CART rock monies will remain at $200,000 to be divided into the townships.

She notes economic development is a strong area needed for Grundy County with the possible closure or decrease in employment of a major industry by March.

The county budgeted to continue to help with economic development with current issues of keeping businesses in the county. Spickard adds that the Grundy County Commission has met with department heads on budget requests and have cut where they felt possible.

