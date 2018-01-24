Grundy County Circuit Court sees busy docket on Tuesday

Two defendants waived preliminary hearings Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit. Their cases were bound over for arraignments February 15th in Division One of the circuit court at the Courthouse in Trenton.

Spickard resident Trace Aaron Harvey faces five felony counts of second-degree burglary and one felony count of tampering with a motor vehicle. Authorities say the charges stem from incidents in January, February, and June of last year. Bond was re-set at $30,000 cash.

Jamesport resident Breanna Clevenger is charged with three felonies stemming from a January 4th arrest. Bond was re-set at 25 thousand dollars cash on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and creating substantial risk with endangering the welfare of a child. Two traffic cases also were certified to the higher court. (failure to display license plates and no proof of insurance)

Chillicothe resident Adam Wayne Hopper pleaded guilty to two trespassing counts of January 11th. On each count. Hopper was sentenced to 11 days in the Grundy County Jail concurrently and given credit for serving those days since his arrest in Trenton.

Tina Jo Cameron of Jamesport admitted to a violation of her probation. The court continued her on probation and added 20 hours of community service work. She’s to continue mental health treatment and follow all recommendations. Ms. Cameron is on Grundy County probation on three counts of violating a protection order for an adult.

Trenton resident Jacob Scott Olmstead, on a plea agreement, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor stealing in January of last year. Olmstead was fined $200, ordered to contribute $100 to the Grundy County law enforcement fund, pay restitution of $200; pay an administrative fee of $50 to the prosecutor’s office; and court costs.

On a plea bargain agreement, Milan resident Ernesto Barron pleaded guilty to amended charge of passing a bad check – a misdemeanor. Barron was fined 200 dollars and ordered to pay restitution of $677 plus court costs.

Bucklin resident Daniel Rosson pleaded guilty to a bad check charge on the books in Grundy County from 2012. Rosson was fined $200; ordered to pay restitution of $696 plus court costs.

On the cases of Olmstead, Barron, and Rosson, the court allowed the fines, restitution, and costs to be deducted from their posted cash bonds.

An amended complaint has been filed in Grundy County Circuit Court by the state against a Milan resident.

Online court information shows Daniel Earl Windsor Junior faces a new charge of child molestation in the third degree allegedly involving another person less than 14 years old. The charge is still a felony. Another count accuses Windsor of child molestation in the second degree allegedly involving a child under 12-years-old. Both incidents allegedly occurred September 1st of last year and were investigated by Trenton Police.

Windsor on Tuesday in the associate division of circuit court waived a preliminary hearing and saw the case bound over to Division One of Circuit Court for arraignment February 15. His bond was re-set at $50,000 cash only.

