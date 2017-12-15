Grundy County circuit court has busy docket on Thursday

Two defendants were ordered to serve prison sentences after their probations were revoked yesterday in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

44-year-old Patrick Shaun Michael admitted to probation violation. A previous sentence of seven years with the department of corrections was executed.

38-year-old Curtis Scott Wheelbarger of Trenton admitted to probation violations. A previous sentence of four years with the department of corrections was executed. Michael and Wheelbarger had been placed on probation for separate charges of felony possession of a controlled substance in Grundy County.

35-year-old Jessica Mae Lotz of Trenton change her plea to guilty on charges of delivery of 35 grams or less of a controlled substance. Imposition of sentence was suspended and she was placed on five years probation; donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund and contribute 20 hours of community service work. Another criminal charge was dismissed.

Guilty pleas were submitted by two others defendants: 37-year-old Bradley Steven Wilson (no address given in court records) and 21-year-old Thomas Blake Dalton of Galt. Wilson is accused of property damage in the first degree. Dalton pleaded guilty to a state-amended charge of sexual abuse in the first degree. For both individuals, the circuit court requested the probation and parole office provide a sentencing assessment report. Their sentencing is to be announced February 15th in Grundy County Circuit Court.

22-year-old Jordan Cabra of Trenton admitted to a probation violation. Probation was continued with additional conditions. His original felony drug charge involved conspiracy or distributing a controlled substance near schools.

A capias warrant was issued this week in Grundy County for the arrest of 23-year-old Shawn Michael Yuille of Trenton for alleged violation of probation. Bond has been set at $100,000 cash. Yuille was on probation in Grundy County for stealing a motor vehicle in 2015. That probation has been suspended until further order of the circuit court.

Yuille is now held at the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail for Livingston County. He faces charges at Chillicothe of second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child. Bond on those charges is 200 thousand dollars cash pending an appearance December 20th in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court.

Yuille was identified by Chillicothe Police as the driver of a pickup that struck a car making a turn in downtown Chillicothe. That November 25th accident claimed the life of Danette Rardon of Chillicothe.

