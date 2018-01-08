Grundy County 4-H to hold Shooting Sports Safety Class

Grundy County 4-H will hold a Shooting Sports 740 Safety Class later this month.

The class will be held in the Activity Center of the Trenton First Baptist Church January 14th from 1 o’clock in the afternoon to 7 o’clock at night.

Grundy and Mercer County 4-H Shooting Sports Coordinator Anna Persell says that the event is for any 4-H members enrolled in any shooting sports. She says that members must attend a safety training before participating in a shooting sports project. She also notes that Grundy County 4-H members may attend a safety class in another county if the time for this class does not work with their schedules. Members from other counties may also attend the Grundy County class.

The class will cover the nine disciplines offered through 4-H: air rifle, air pistol, shotgun, 22 rifle, 22 pistol, hunting skills, recurve archery, and compound archery.

Persell encourages members to register by emailing her at anna.persell@yahoo.com before January 13th. She advises that emails should include the number of persons attending and the member’s name.

Anyone wanting more information should contact Persell at 660-605-0473.

Like this: Like Loading...