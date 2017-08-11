Grundy Center United Methodist Church to celebrate 130th anniversary

The Grundy Center United Methodist Church northeast of Trenton will hold an anniversary celebration and an ice cream social in the next few weeks.

The church will hold its 130th Anniversary Celebration Sunday which will include Sunday School at 9:30 that morning, a worship service with speaker Bishop Robert Farr at 10:30, a lunch at noon, and an afternoon service at 1:30.

Cake and punch will be served following the afternoon service.

The Grundy Center United Methodist Church will hold its annual homemade ice cream social the evening of August 26th from 5:30 to 7 o’clock. Attendees can eat what they want and pay what they want.

All proceeds from the social will go to local missionary Anna Fletcher.

