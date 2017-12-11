GRM Networks to mail capital credits check to members

The GRM Networks Board of Directors authorized the return of about $750,000 in capital credits recently.

GRM Networks will pay $500,000 to members who had service in 1996 and $250,000 to members who had service in 2016.

Capital credits will be distributed based on the amount of money a member has spent using GRM Networks’ services. The December check distribution will be the 29th consecutive year the company has paid capital credits to its member-owners. Checks will be mailed mid-December.

Call Kerrie Gannan at 660-748-2320 for more information or to report a change of address.

