GRM Networks announces second quarter grant recipients

GRM Networks announced its Second Quarter Community Improvement Grant Program Recipients.

The Princeton Ball Association received $500 to help purchase a chest freezer for the concession stand at the ball field.

The Mercer County Council on Aging, Incorporated of Princeton received $250 to help purchase a printer and fax machine for the Mercer County Senior Center.

The Linneus Historical Museum plans to use the $250 grant to help print and mail informational pamphlets for the old jail and sheriff’s house in Linneus.

The city of Decatur, Iowa plans to use the $250 grant to purchase two benches for the softball area of the city park.

The deadline to submit applications for third quarter grants is September 30th.

Anyone interested in applying for a Community Improvement Grant may visit the GRM website or a GRM Networks business office for an application.

Contact Marketing Representative Cindy Roy at 660-748-2117 or at [email protected] for more information.

