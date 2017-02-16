GRM awards grants to area communities

Several area community organizations are GRM Networks Community Improvement Grant Program recipients.

The Jamesport Community Association received $500 to help purchase community banners to hang on electric poles along city streets.

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce received $250 to use toward the Cow Palace building project.

The Cainesville Community Betterment Committee received $250 to help with the expenses of replacing sidewalks in front of the city museum.

The deadline to submit applications for GRM Networks first quarter grants is March 31.

You can apply online by clicking HERE or call Marketing Representative Cindy Roy at 660-748-2117 for more information.

GRM Networks has awarded 236 grants to community organizations since 1999.

