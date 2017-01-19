Greitens announces new Department of Natural Resources head

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens has chosen the commissioner of Indiana’s Department of Environmental Management to lead Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources.

Carol Comer will be the newest addition to Greitens’ Cabinet. She worked under Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, who will be sworn in as vice president Friday.

A video posted Wednesday to Greitens’ Facebook and Twitter accounts showed the governor standing by Comer in front of the Missouri River. Comer touted her success in partnering Indiana’s environmental department with economic organizations to promote business and investment.

“I’m looking forward to doing the same thing here in Missouri so that we can protect the air and the land and the water quality, but still encourage economic growth,” she said on the video.

Comer’s appointment comes the day after Greitens’ State of the State address, in which he encouraged lawmakers to reduce “burdensome regulations” that he says hinder business growth in the state. Under Comer’s watch, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management reduced the amount of time it took for businesses to get certain permits, according to a news release. She also oversaw a project to restore the Grand Calumet River.

Greitens said Comer will be a “champion both for the environment and the economy.”

Comer also has worked as general counsel and chief of staff for Indiana’s environmental department and an administrative law judge at the Indiana Board of Tax Review.

Like this: Like Loading...