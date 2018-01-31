Greenwood man arraigned after arrest in connection with high-speed pursuit

A resident of Greenwood, which is near Kansas City, was arraigned Tuesday in the Clinton County Circuit Court after his arrest Monday in connection with a reported law enforcement pursuit on Interstate 35.

29-year-old Kyle James Kidwell has been charged in Clinton County with two felonies and one misdemeanor. Online court information shows Kidwell is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest for a felony. He also is charged with driving while his license was revoked or suspended.

The highway patrol arrest report issued on Monday afternoon also accused Kidwell of speeding 112 miles an hour in a 70 zone; improper lane usage; careless and imprudent driving; no valid operator’s license; and no proof of insurance.

Information from the Highway Patrol indicates the northbound pursuit began in Clinton County with the suspect vehicle leaving Interstate 35 at exit 61 which is known as the Winston exit.

At Tuesday’s appearance, a request for a reduction in bond was denied by the court.

Kyle Kidwell is scheduled to have a hearing February 7th in Associate Division of the Clinton County Circuit Court.

Like this: Like Loading...