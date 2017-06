The Green Hills Women’s Shelter received a $500 grant from the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri’s Community Partners Fund program.

The Women’s Shelter plans to use the funds to assist clients with legal fees.

The Community Partners Fund provides funding and assistance to group, organizations, and companies serving low-income individuals and/or families.

The agency hopes the funds will utilize the strengths and diversity of community partners to build strong communities.

