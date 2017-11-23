Green Hills Regional Planning Commission to celebrate 50th anniversary

The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission will celebrate 50 years of service next month.

The commission will celebrate the accomplishments of the region at the annual Board of Directors meeting at the First Christian Church in Trenton December 6th at noon.

A public open house and reception will be held at the commission’s office at 1104 Main Street in Trenton December 15th from 10 o’clock to noon. Call Executive Director Randy Railsback at 660-359-5636 extension 11 for more information.

Former Missouri Governor Warren Hearns visited Trenton March 2nd, 1967 to officially dedicate the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission.

The commission was formed in response to federal legislation, which allowed governments to join together to collectively address the economic and social needs of a region.

