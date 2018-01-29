Green Hills Recreation Association to elect board members

The Green Hills Recreation Association will elect new board members to fill two-year terms during a meeting February 7.

The meeting begins at 5:15 that Wednesday at the Trenton High/Middle School Media Center. Those interested in fulfilling a board term should attend for more information, be nominated, and all candidates will be voted on for board election.

Board members oversee establishment and organization of recreational activities; create new and future activities; obtain, oversee, and organize volunteers, umpires/referees. Committee members also help with fund-raising, oversee bylaws, regulations, purchasing, and other administrative duties. All board members are volunteers and do not receive monetary compensation for service. To be a board member, you must live within the Green Hills area, pass a background check, be in good standing with the association, and attend monthly meetings. Green Hills Recreation is described as an active organization; participation is needed from all members of the board.

Several officer elections also will be held and those interested can also volunteer for fund-raising, or on a committee, be a coach, a referee/umpire, or a sponsor. Individuals interested in volunteering are encouraged to attend the February 7th meeting.

Green Hills Recreation Association is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, providing youth and adult opportunities in recreational activities. Funding comes from area businesses and individual sponsorships, participation entry fees, and donations.

2018 marks the beginning of the third year of the recreational association. Since 2016, there has organized summer T-ball, softball, and baseball. The association obtained new regulation equipment, reinstated Pitch, Hit, Run; and Punt, Pass, Kick competitions; reintroduced youth basketball, established a scholarship so all youth can participate in recreational activities, and obtained sponsors and donations.

To learn more visit their website or follow the Green Hills Recreation Association on Facebook.

