Green Hills Animal Shelter to hold Chocolate Tasting Contest

The Green Hills Animal Shelter will hold the 2017 Chocolate Tasting Contest next month.

The shelter invites you to “Take a Walk in Chocolate Heaven” at the First Christian Church Activity Center at 1700 Princeton Road in Trenton the evening of Tuesday, February 7 from 5 to 7 o’clock.

A $10 admission will allow attendees unlimited tasting of chocolate creations.

People can also vote on favorite their creations, bid on items in the themed basket silent auction, and get a chance to win the 50/50 raffle.

To go boxes will also be available to purchase.

All proceeds will benefit the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

Contact the shelter at 359-2700 for more information.

