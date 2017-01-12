Green Hills Animal Shelter to hold Chocolate Tasting Contest

Green Hills Animal Shelter

The Green Hills Animal Shelter will hold the 2017 Chocolate Tasting Contest next month.

The shelter invites you to “Take a Walk in Chocolate Heaven” at the First Christian Church Activity Center at 1700 Princeton Road in Trenton the evening of Tuesday, February 7 from 5 to 7 o’clock.

A $10 admission will allow attendees unlimited tasting of chocolate creations.

People can also vote on favorite their creations, bid on items in the themed basket silent auction, and get a chance to win the 50/50 raffle.

To go boxes will also be available to purchase.

All proceeds will benefit the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

Contact the shelter at 359-2700 for more information.

