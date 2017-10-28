Green Hills Animal Shelter to hold chili supper

The Green Hills Animal Shelter of Trenton will hold an All You Can Eat Chili Supper next month.

The supper will be served at the First Christian Church Activity Center in Trenton the night of November 11th from 6 to 8 o’clock.

Six types of chili will be featured: traditional, shredded beef, turkey, meatless, taco, and Jeb’s Famous Chocolate Chili. Chili will be served with toppings, chips, corn muffins, vegetables, cheese, and cinnamon rolls.

The event will begin with a salute to veterans and there will also be entertainment featuring an “Old Time Radio Adventure” and a “Laugh-In Remake”.

Admission costs $8.00 for dine in and $5.00 for carry-out with proceeds to benefit the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

