Green Hills Animal Shelter announces winners in chocolate competition

Green Hills Animal Shelter named the winners for taste, creativity, and presentation for its Take a Walk in Chocolate Heaven Chocolate Tasting and Contest that took place Tuesday evening.

Winners for taste were Eliana Cowling and Juliet Schmadeke in first place, Sarah DeVorss in second place, and Gayla Whittle in third place.

Winners for creativity were Taylor Richardson in first place, Karen Glenn in second place, and Brooke Barnett in third place.

Winners for presentation were Brooke Barnett in first place, Karen Glenn in second place, and Betty Trimble in third place.

Attendees at the event cast votes to determine the winners.

