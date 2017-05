A Green City resident was injured early Monday evening when the car he was driving went off Highway 6 and struck a ditch.

The highway patrol said 83-year-old Elton Yardley had suffered a medical condition when the accident happened and was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries.

The westbound car received minor damage in the accident that happened two miles west of Green Castle at 6:15 Monday evening.

The report noted the driver was not using a seat belt.

