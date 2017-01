A Green Castle man received minor injuries in an accident yesterday afternoon 12 miles west of Milan.

The highway patrol reports 27-year-old Colby Reynolds was taken by private auto to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

An investigator reported Reynolds was westbound on a private road when the van he was driving traveled off the south side, into a field, and struck a tree.

The vehicle was listed as demolished and Reynolds was using a seat belt.

