The Great Plains Growers Conference will be held in Saint Joseph at the beginning of next year.

The conference will be held on the campus of Missouri Western State University January 11th through 13th.

Horticulture Specialist Tim Baker says the event is one of the premier conferences for horticulture producers.

Baker says anyone interested should call the Buchanan County Extension Office at 816-269-1691 to register.

More information can also be found online.

