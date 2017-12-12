Grass fire burns 40 acres northeast of Trenton

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a grass fire northeast of Trenton Monday night.

The fire department reports high winds and dry surface fuels made the fire in a field at Route NN and Northeast 45th Street difficult to control.

Galt Fire Protection District provided assistance and brush trucks from both fire departments were used to extinguish the fire.

Grundy County Rural reports about 40 acres of the field owned by John Carpenter of Elgin, Illinois burned. The fire department notes no one was injured, and the cause is undetermined.

Crews were on the scene about an hour.

Like this: Like Loading...