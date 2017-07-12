Grant City woman hurt in rollover crash in Gentry County

A Grant City woman was taken to a hospital following a rollover accident Tuesday in rural Gentry County of northwest Missouri.

The highway patrol reports 66-year-old Barbara Foland received moderate injuries when her northbound van crossed the center line of Highway 69, traveled off the west side of the road, down an embankment where it overturned onto the drivers’ side.

Ms. Foland was taken by an ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The report indicates she was wearing a seatbelt and the accident, which left the van with moderate damage, was three miles north of Gentry, Missouri at 8:40 Tuesday morning.

