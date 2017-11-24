Grant City woman accused of DWI after Thursday crash

The Highway Patrol reports it arrested a Grant City woman after she sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident about three miles south of Grant City early Thursday morning.

Twenty-eight-year-old Lacie Groom traveled south on U. S. 169 when her sports utility vehicle ran off the west side of the road, down an embankment, and through a field, before it struck three trees, causing it moderate damage. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing south.

The Highway Patrol arrested and accused Groom of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated as well as careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.

An ambulance transported her to the Northwest Medical Center in Albany and a medical helicopter later transported her to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.

The Highway Patrol reports it is unknown if Groom wore a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Grant City Fire and Rescue, and Worthy County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...