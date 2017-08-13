Grant City man arrested on drug and firearm charges

The Highway Patrol’s Drug and Crime Control Division reports the arrest of a Grant City man for possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Twenty-one year old Dillon Phineas Schrock was arrested Wednesday after investigators seized firearms, amphetamine and zolpidem pills, marijuana, and $2,650 at his residence as the result of a search warrant.

Shrock was transported to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.

The Worth County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged him with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

His bond was set at $20,000, and he is being held at the Ringgold County Jail in Mount Ayr, Iowa.

The Patrol reports Schrock is being held in Iowa based upon a standing agreement between both states and the sheriff’s offices.

Schrock’s arrest was the result of a joint short-term narcotics investigation conducted by Drug and Crime Division investigators and Worth County deputies.

Like this: Like Loading...