Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to present Winter concert

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will present their annual Winter Concert on Saturday, December 9, at 3:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church on Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. at the conclusion of the dress rehearsal.

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra are pleased to present a spirit-filled collection of seasonal music with selections including “Sleigh Ride,” three selections from “The Nutcracker,” “A Song of Peace,” and “The Hallelujah Chorus”. The overall Musical Director is George Brundage. Cathie Lowrey is the pianist. The Orchestra Director is Buddy Hannaford. The performing musicians from the choir and orchestra come from across North Missouri including Trenton, Chillicothe, Milan, Gallatin, Cameron, Princeton, Altamont, Ludlow, Pattonsburg, and Marshall.

The organization expressed appreciation to the Hodge Presbyterian Church for allowing space for our rehearsals, to the First Baptist Church for permitting the group to schedule our final rehearsals and concert and to Larry Dannar for providing technical support of the sound system.

There is no charge for the concert, but the organization will be accepting donations to the “Building Hope for the Future” building project for the Green Hill Women Shelter or to the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra. The organization recently attained the status of a public charity with a 501(C)3 determination from the IRS. A special donors club is being implemented for the benefit of the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra and forms will be available at the concert.

For more information contact Monica Fawson, President at 623-889-1074 or Dennis Browning, Secretary at 660-654-0855.

