Grand River Technical School awards nearly $25K in scholarships

Grand River Technical School of Chillicothe awarded $24,927 in scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year.

This included first semester scholarships totaling $10,877 for seven recipients and second-semester scholarships totaling $14,050 for 23 recipients. Scholarships ranged from $438.50 to $6,500.

Criteria for selection included attendance, work ethic and attitude, and grades earned.

Funds for the scholarships were provided by the Chillicothe Rotary Club, the American Legion Matt McCarthy Scholarship, Kenneth, and Vicky Duckworth, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Kenneth and Eugenia Churchill Trust, the Robert and Helen Smith Memorial, the Chris Frakes Memorial, and the Grand River Technical School.

