The Grand River Multipurpose Center in Chillicothe will hold line dancing, Name that Tune, and karaoke for all ages next month.

Music Lovers Unite will be held at the center the night of September 14 from 7 to 10 o’clock. Country and rock and roll music will be used for the activities.

Admission is a $1 minimum donation and all proceeds go to the Grand River Multipurpose Center Building Fund.

You may call 620-341-7937 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...