Grand River Multi Purpose Center in Chillicothe to host Stay Strong, Stay Healthy program

A strength training program for older adults starts at the Grand River Multi Purpose Center in Chillicothe next month.

The Stay Strong, Stay Healthy eight-week, evidence-based strength training program will meet Monday and Wednesday afternoons starting August 9.

Classes will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 and 2:45 to 3:45.

The program will help adults age 60 and older improve their quality of life and stay active by increasing strength and improving balance.

Each class will include a warm-up, eight strengthening exercises with or without hand and leg weights, and cool-down stretches.

Weights will be available on-site and trained University of Missouri Extension faculty will help individuals learn to do the exercises safely.

The program is free for Livingston County residents at least 60 years old and Pre-registration is required.

Call 660-646-0811 to preregister or for more information.

