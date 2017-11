The Grand River Audubon Society meeting to be held Wednesday, November 8 in Chillicothe is to include a program on Birding in Minnesota at the Sax Zim Bog area.

The program, which is open to the general public, is to be presented by Terry McNeel.

Social time is scheduled for 6:30 followed by the program at 7 o’clock at the Litton Agri-Science Center in Chillicothe.

