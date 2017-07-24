Grand Oaks Camp near Chillicothe to hold retreat

Grand Oaks Camp Northwest of Chillicothe holds what it’s calling the “Wonders of Creation Solar Eclipse Family Retreat” August 20 and 21.

Organizers say the event includes swimming, paddle boating, hiking, and other family activities plus learning opportunities in connection with the total solar eclipse August 21st.

A worship celebration will be held the evening of Sunday, August 20 featuring a message from Pastor Jon Davis of Calvary Church in Chillicothe with music led by the Gorsetts of Carrollton.

Learning opportunities Sunday evening and Monday morning, August 21, are to be led by Paige Carroll and Jill Watkins, home school resource teachers from southern Iowa.

Glasses to view the eclipse will be available to the first 100 registrants.

Pre-registration is required and more information, including registration, is available HERE.

Organizers say day-only registration also is available for a nominal fee and interested parties may telephone Grand Oaks Baptist Assembly.

The camp is located at 9463 Highway 190 northwest of Chillicothe.

