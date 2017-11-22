Governor Greitens and Nucor announce plans to build steel rebar micro-mill in Sedalia

Governor Eric Greitens and Nucor, the largest producer of steel in the United States, announced that the company will be investing at least $250 million to build a steel bar micro-mill in Sedalia. When completed, the new Nucor facility will create more than 250 high-paying jobs.

“We’re winning jobs in Missouri again because we’re keeping it simple and doing what’s right,” Governor Eric Greitens said. “We had a clear mission, a strong team, and because of the hard-working people of Missouri, we got it done.”

“This rebar micro-mill project is consistent with our long-term strategy for profitable growth and builds on our position as the low-cost producer,” Chairman, CEO & President of Nucor John Ferriola said. “Strategically positioning this micro-mill in Sedalia will give us a sustained cost advantage over other domestic steel producers supplying rebar from outside the region.”

Nucor is 169th on the 2017 Fortune 500 list, reporting $16.2 billion in revenues in their last fiscal year. The company’s energy-efficient electric arc furnaces turn more than 17 million tons of scrap into new steel every year – making Nucor the largest recycler in all of North America.

“We are proud to welcome Nucor to our family in Sedalia,” President of Economic Development Sedalia Pettis County’s Board of Directors Rusty Kahrs said. “This new facility will be transformative for our community, region, and state, with millions of dollars in capital investment and the hundreds of jobs it will support both directly and indirectly in the area. With a rich culture that values hard work and putting employees first, Nucor’s new facility will be a great fit for our community.”

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, in August 2017 Nucor acquired St. Louis Cold Drawn Inc., a manufacturer that serves the U.S. and Mexican automotive and industrial markets. Nucor also has a facility in Maryville, and the Sedalia site will be Nucor’s 14th bar mill in the United States.

“It truly was a statewide effort that won these jobs for Missouri,” Acting Director of Missouri’s Department of Economic Development Rob Dixon said. “We had the Directors of three state departments working one-on-one with Nucor, and we worked with the legislature to get the tools we needed to make Missouri competitive. We’re showing the world that Missouri is open for business.”

The statewide team included Governor Greitens, the Missouri Departments of Economic Development, Natural Resources, Revenue, and Transportation, Sedalia-Pettis County Economic Development, City of Sedalia, Pettis County, KCP&L, Liberty Utilities, Union Pacific and Missouri Partnership.

“This was a highly competitive process to secure Nucor’s investment,” CEO of Missouri Partnership Steve Johnson said. “We were competing with five different states and our statewide team was able to show why Missouri is the place for them to invest and grow their company. It was a privilege to be part of the statewide team whose work will positively impact so many.”

“We are excited about this announcement and cannot wait to welcome Nucor to our service region,” KCP&L Vice President of Marketing and Public Affairs Chuck Caisley said. “What makes this so exciting is the new jobs and opportunities it creates for our customers, our schools, and our future workforce. These opportunities will create stronger communities that we cannot succeed without.”

Products produced by Nucor include: carbon and alloy steel — in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh.

