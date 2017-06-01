Gooseberry Festival set for weekend of June 16 in Trenton

The Gooseberry Festival will be held in Trenton the weekend of June 16th through 18th.

An Iowa-Missouri Sanctioned Truck and Tractor Pull starts off the festivities the night of June 16th at the fairground grandstands at 7 o’clock.

June 17th’s activities start with a 5K and 10 K run/walk at the Eastside Park with registration at 7 o’clock that morning and the race at 7:30.

Other activities that Saturday morning includes the Gooseberry Open Frisbee Golf Tournament at Moberly Park with registration at 8 o’clock.

A tennis tournament at the Trenton High School tennis courts for high school girls and boys singles will be at 9 o’clock and doubles will be at 5 o’clock that evening.

An art show featuring artwork from the Trenton Art Guild will be on display at the Fine Arts Building at 9 o’clock.

At the Rock Barn, registration for a Gooseberry Cooking Contest will be at 9 o’clock with judging to begin at 9:30, an auction will be at 9 o’clock, and an Atlatl Throw will be at 9:30.

A horseshoe pitching clinic at Eastside Park will be at 10 o’clock with contest tournaments after the clinic until 5 o’clock.

A barrel race at North Missouri Saddle Club will start at noon.

The Mean Bean Bag Tournament for the Green Hills Women’s Shelter will be at Black Silo Winery at 2 o’clock.

Scavenger Hunt in the Garden for children ages 12 and under will be held at the corner of 18th and Harris at 2 o’clock.

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will perform at the First Baptist Church at 7 o’clock that night.

There will also be vendors from 9 o’clock that morning to 5 o’clock as well as softball and baseball games and a crappie and bass tournament.

June 18th’s activities include soccer games at the soccer fields at 1 o’clock.

The Grundy County Museum will be open that weekend from 2 to 5 o’clock.

