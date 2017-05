The Gooseberry Festival 5K and 10K walk-run will be in Eastside Park in Trenton the morning of June 17th.

Sign in begins at 7 o’clock, and the 5K and 10 K begins at 7:30.

The first 175 participants will receive a free t-shirt with medals to be awarded to the top three finishers in all age groups.

The deadline to register is June 14th.

Call 660-359-4196 to register or for more information.

