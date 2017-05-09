Google celebrates Teachers’ Day with a new Doodle

(UPI) — Google is paying homage to National Teachers’ Day with a new Doodle.

Google’s homepage features an animated sequence in which the middle “G” in their logo is seen teaching the other letters as a slideshow depicting subjects such as math and science play on in the background.

“Happy Teachers Day! On this day we take a moment to appreciate those who dedicate their lives to encouraging our intellectual development, be it through mathematics, ecology, astronomy, chemistry, biology or any other subject we may explore,” Google writes.

“Teachers nurture our intelligence, creativity, and critical thinking skills. They help shape us and guide our development,” the statement continues. “Thank you to all the teachers, and may you be showered with the respect and admiration you deserve!”

National Teachers’ Day in the Untied States is just one of many days set aside to honor teachers from around the world, some of which have roots that stretch back a century.

Like this: Like Loading...