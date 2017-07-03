“Golf Ball Drop” fundraiser to benefit Chamber of Commerce and Riverside County Club

A fundraiser in August will benefit both the Trenton area Chamber of Commerce and the Riverside Country Club.

Tickets are available for the purchase of golf balls for the annual Golf Ball Drop, taking place on August 12th.

Purchase of tickets allows participants to have a chance to win the grand prize of $2,000 cash donated by Barnes Baker Automotive with the Second place prize set at $500. Winners are determined by the closest golf ball being dropped from high above and into a selected hole at the golf course.

Tickets cost $10 per ball with no limit to the number of balls one can purchase.

Contact the Trenton Chamber of Commerce office, any Chamber board member, or an ambassador; or contact a Riverside Country Club board member.

