Golf ball drop and other activities on tap at Riverside Country Club

Several activities will be held at the Riverside Country Club in Trenton before and after the Fourth Annual Golf Ball Drop presented by the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and the country club.

Country club member Cindy Jennings explains that a par 3 tournament will be held from 1 o’clock in the afternoon to 6 o’clock in the evening. She says it is an 18-hole event, and there are prizes and sponsors for the first nine holes. Prizes will be determined by the ball closest to the pin on the first shot or the longest put with participants qualifying to win multiple prizes.

It will cost $30 for two mulligans, and players may purchase an additional two mulligans. Jennings says there will also be nine-hole night golf starting around 8:30 for $20 each.

She will provide players with items to help light up their carts, door prizes and cash prizes will be given away. Registration for two-person scramble night golf will start at 8:15.

Jennings says open swimming will and food will also be available. The pool will be open for everyone at 10 o’clock in the morning until 8 o’clock that night, and games will be available from 10 to 2 o’clock. It will cost $4 for non-members to use all day.

Jennings adds that walking tacos and nachos will be served from 12:30 to 6:30, and drinks can be purchased at the club house.

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and Riverside Country Club will hold the Fourth Annual Golf Ball Drop Saturday evening at 6 o’clock.

Chamber President Debbie Carman explains that tickets may be purchased for $10.

She says the number on the ticket is put on a golf ball and a lift truck will be used to drop all the golf balls at the same time. Carman notes that the ball that goes into the hole or is closest to the hole is the winner. She adds the person with the winning ball will receive $2,000 cash donated by Barnes Baker, and second place is $500 cash.

Tickets may be purchased from Chamber board members or ambassadors, the Chamber office, the license bureau, or Riverside Country Club members and Carman says there is no limit to the number of tickets someone can buy.

She says the balls will be dropped on either hole seven or hole nine depending on the size of the truck provided, however, both holes can be seen from the parking lot.

Jennings notes that if none of the balls go into the hole the judges will measure how far away the balls are from the hole. Trenton Police Chief Tommy Wright and Grundy County Sheriff Rodney Herring will judge the competition.

