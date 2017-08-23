Goldie Ragan is Sunnyview Employee of the Month

The Sunnyview Foundation has announced the employee of the month from resident and family nominations.

The employee of the month for August is Goldie Ragan who has been an employee with Sunnyview for forty-one years and works as a Certified Medication Aid in the residential care apartments. Goldie received an employee of the month parking spot and a $25.00 check from the foundation.

Goldie is retiring from full time at the end of August and a retirement celebration will be held on August 31 at 2 pm and the community is invited to attend.

Sunnyview Foundation, Inc. will next meet on September 14th at 5:00 PM in the conference room at Sunnyview Nursing Home.

