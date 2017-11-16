Gladstone man arrested in Daviess County faces 6 charges

A Gladstone resident faces six misdemeanor charges following his arrest by the Highway Patrol on Tuesday.

34-year-old Matthew Dunkin was taken into custody, retained on a 24-hour-hold at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Online court information shows Dunkin has been charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and driving while intoxicated-drugs related. Other charges are failure to drive within a single lane causing an immediate threat of an accident, failure to register a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle without maintaining proof of financial responsibility.

Bond on the Daviess County cases was set at $5,000 cash.

The highway patrol reports Matthew Dunkin also was arrested on a Clay County warrant accusing him of failure to appear in court (in Clay County) on original charges of no valid license plates and no insurance for a motor vehicle.

